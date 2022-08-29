$14,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2012 Subaru Legacy
2.5i Touring Package
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
$14,990
- Listing ID: 9040135
- Stock #: NH06186A
- VIN: 4S3BMGG63C3005258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,759 KM
Vehicle Description
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2012 Subaru Legacy! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Top features include cruise control, heated seats, front fog lights, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
