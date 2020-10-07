Menu
2012 Subaru Outback

64,149 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2012 Subaru Outback

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5 LIMITED

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5 LIMITED

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,149KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6211806
  • Stock #: U192002
  • VIN: 4S4BRGMC0C3262580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U192002
  • Mileage 64,149 KM

Vehicle Description

Your satisfaction is our business! Come test drive this 2012 Subaru Outback! With all-wheel drive and electronic stability control, this car easily supports spirited driving maneuvers. It includes heated seats, power front seats, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

