2013 Ford Escape

Titanium

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

833-454-8017

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,128KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4390080
  • Stock #: 1911272A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99DUA27467
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very well equipped All Wheel Drive SUV. Comes with heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, Navigation, back up camera, bluetooth, all the power options and much more

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Personal Safety System
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Front centre console w/armrest
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • glove box
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Message Centre
  • Dual Chrome Exhaust
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • outside temp display
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Keyless Start
  • Wheel nut wrench & jack
  • Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
  • Universal Garage remote
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Chrome beltline moulding
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Driver seatback map pocket
  • (4) cup holders
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
  • Front dual-stage airbags
  • MyFord Touch
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Mini space-saver spare tire
  • Rear body-coloured spoiler
  • Front/rear body-coloured fascias
  • Narrow wheel arch extension
  • 2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
  • Driver left footrest
  • Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
  • (1) front/(1) rear pwr points
  • 110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
  • (2) front/(2) rear grab handles
  • (2) 2nd row coat hooks
  • Cargo floor hooks
  • Emergency brake assist system
  • Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Smart occupant sensing airbags
  • 3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
  • Child rear safety locks
  • High gloss black centre finish panel
  • Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
  • Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
  • Torque vectoring control
  • 2.0L I4 EcoBoost engine
  • 3.07 final drive ratio
  • Chrome register vents
  • Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC)
  • Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround
  • High gloss black window switch bezels
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
  • Unique accents on instrument panel & door
  • Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals, puddle lamps
  • P235/45R19 tires
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
  • Front/rear ABS disc brakes
  • WHITE PLATINUM TRICOAT
  • 19" luster nickel aluminum wheels
  • Hands-free pwr liftgate
  • HID headlamps w/autolamp
  • Silver side rails w/(2) crossbars
  • Intelligent four wheel drive
  • Fuel Capacity: 57.159L
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

