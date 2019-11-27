2013 Ford Escape

Very well equipped All Wheel Drive SUV. Comes with heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, Navigation, back up camera, bluetooth, all the power options and much more

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Driver Knee Airbag

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Personal Safety System

Front side-impact airbags

Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

remote start

Intermittent Wipers

Overhead Console

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Front centre console w/armrest Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

Rear Window Defroster

Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Electrochromic rearview mirror

glove box

Ambient Lighting

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles

Additional Features Tonneau Cover

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

PERIMETER ALARM

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Message Centre

Dual Chrome Exhaust

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

outside temp display

Rear centre armrest

Keyless Start

Wheel nut wrench & jack

Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors

Universal Garage remote

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Knee Air Bag

A/T

Chrome beltline moulding

SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

Driver seatback map pocket

(4) cup holders

Bluetooth Connection

Ice Blue lit gauge cluster

Front dual-stage airbags

MyFord Touch

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed A/T

Mini space-saver spare tire

Rear body-coloured spoiler

Front/rear body-coloured fascias

Narrow wheel arch extension

2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions

Driver left footrest

Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display

(1) front/(1) rear pwr points

110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*

(2) front/(2) rear grab handles

(2) 2nd row coat hooks

Cargo floor hooks

Emergency brake assist system

Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags

Smart occupant sensing airbags

3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners

Child rear safety locks

High gloss black centre finish panel

Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)

Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater

Torque vectoring control

2.0L I4 EcoBoost engine

3.07 final drive ratio

Chrome register vents

Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC)

Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround

High gloss black window switch bezels

Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim

Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable

Unique accents on instrument panel & door

Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area

Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals, puddle lamps

P235/45R19 tires

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute

Front/rear ABS disc brakes

WHITE PLATINUM TRICOAT

19" luster nickel aluminum wheels

Hands-free pwr liftgate

HID headlamps w/autolamp

Silver side rails w/(2) crossbars

Intelligent four wheel drive

Fuel Capacity: 57.159L

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.