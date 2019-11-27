2013 Ford Escape

Very well equipped All Wheel Drive SUV. Comes with heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, Navigation, back up camera, bluetooth, all the power options and much more
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Personal Safety System
- Front side-impact airbags
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- remote start
- Intermittent Wipers
- Overhead Console
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Front centre console w/armrest
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Luggage Rack
- Rear Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Rear Window Defroster
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- glove box
- Ambient Lighting
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Additional Features
-
- Tonneau Cover
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Battery Saver
- Message Centre
- Dual Chrome Exhaust
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- outside temp display
- Rear centre armrest
- Keyless Start
- Wheel nut wrench & jack
- Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
- Universal Garage remote
- Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Knee Air Bag
- A/T
- Chrome beltline moulding
- SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Driver seatback map pocket
- (4) cup holders
- Bluetooth Connection
- Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
- Front dual-stage airbags
- MyFord Touch
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- Mini space-saver spare tire
- Rear body-coloured spoiler
- Front/rear body-coloured fascias
- Narrow wheel arch extension
- 2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
- Driver left footrest
- Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
- (1) front/(1) rear pwr points
- 110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
- (2) front/(2) rear grab handles
- (2) 2nd row coat hooks
- Cargo floor hooks
- Emergency brake assist system
- Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
- Smart occupant sensing airbags
- 3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
- Child rear safety locks
- High gloss black centre finish panel
- Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
- Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
- Torque vectoring control
- 2.0L I4 EcoBoost engine
- 3.07 final drive ratio
- Chrome register vents
- Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC)
- Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround
- High gloss black window switch bezels
- Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim
- Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
- Unique accents on instrument panel & door
- Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area
- Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals, puddle lamps
- P235/45R19 tires
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
- Front/rear ABS disc brakes
- WHITE PLATINUM TRICOAT
- 19" luster nickel aluminum wheels
- Hands-free pwr liftgate
- HID headlamps w/autolamp
- Silver side rails w/(2) crossbars
- Intelligent four wheel drive
- Fuel Capacity: 57.159L
- Requires Subscription
