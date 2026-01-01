Menu
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

141,119 KM

Details Description

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto Premium, 1 Owner Local Low KM!

13502615

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto Premium, 1 Owner Local Low KM!

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,119KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA3DG016989

  • Exterior Colour Marlin Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,119 KM

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe