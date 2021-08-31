Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Rio

124,910 KM

Details Description

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

LX+ w/ECO

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

LX+ w/ECO

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 7825119
  2. 7825119
  3. 7825119
  4. 7825119
  5. 7825119
  6. 7825119
  7. 7825119
  8. 7825119
  9. 7825119
  10. 7825119
  11. 7825119
  12. 7825119
  13. 7825119
  14. 7825119
  15. 7825119
  16. 7825119
  17. 7825119
  18. 7825119
Contact Seller

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

124,910KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7825119
  • Stock #: MH398151A
  • VIN: KNADM5A39D6800677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MH398151A
  • Mileage 124,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Hurry and take advantage now! You're going to love the 2013 Kia Rio! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback has not yet reached the 130,000 kilometer mark! Top features include front fog lights, heated seats, rear wipers, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 175,568 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Outback ...
 197,774 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2011 Buick Regal CXL
 108,285 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory