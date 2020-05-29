Menu
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2013 Lexus RX 450h

HYBRID, 129000KM.

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

  • 129,648KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5136137
  • Stock #: U3686
  • VIN: JTJBC1BA4D2445988
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2013 Lexus RX450H Hybrid, LOADED LUXURY! Only 129000KM! Built in JAPAN. Lexus Hybrid synergy drive system. EV mode. NAVIGATION system. Rear parking assist camera. Black exterior with brown saddle leather. Tinted privacy glass. Power glass sunroof. Heated and cooled front seats. Alloy wheels with MICHELIN tires. Rear bumper protector. All weather floor mats. Rear cargo mat. Lexus smart key, keyless entry/drive. Push button start. EV mode. Traction control. Auto dimming rear view mirror. Homelink garage door link. Headlight washers. Power tailgate. Bluetooth with voice control. Power folding side view mirrors. Dimming side view mirrors. NICE LUXURY LEXUS! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

