Menu
Account
Sign In
$2,290

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2013 Volvo XC60

2013 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design POLESTAR AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design POLESTAR AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 5259842
  2. 5259842
  3. 5259842
  4. 5259842
  5. 5259842
  6. 5259842
  7. 5259842
  8. 5259842
  9. 5259842
  10. 5259842
  11. 5259842
  12. 5259842
  13. 5259842
  14. 5259842
  15. 5259842
  16. 5259842
  17. 5259842
Contact Seller

$2,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,018KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259842
  • Stock #: U3706A
  • VIN: YV4902DZ0D2417525
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD POLESTAR TURBO! Only 136000KM! Just in on TRADE. POLESTAR performance upgrade. 3.0L turbo charged 6 cylinder engine. All wheel drive. Power tailgate. NAVIGATION system. CITY SAFETY auto braking. Blind spot warning system. Whiplash protection system. Side impact protection system. Rear parking assist sensors. CONTIENTAL tires. R-DESIGN. Panoramic glass sunroof. Heated front seats. XENON headlamps. Loaded! JUST IN! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2011 MINI Cooper JCW
 43,868 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer P...
 37,000 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 53,193 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory