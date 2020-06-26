+ taxes & licensing
JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD POLESTAR TURBO! Only 136000KM! Just in on TRADE. POLESTAR performance upgrade. 3.0L turbo charged 6 cylinder engine. All wheel drive. Power tailgate. NAVIGATION system. CITY SAFETY auto braking. Blind spot warning system. Whiplash protection system. Side impact protection system. Rear parking assist sensors. CONTIENTAL tires. R-DESIGN. Panoramic glass sunroof. Heated front seats. XENON headlamps. Loaded! JUST IN! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''
