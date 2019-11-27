2014 Audi Q5

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Roof Rack
- Daytime Running Lights
- Luggage Rack
- Rear Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Supercharged
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- V6 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Cornering Lights
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- ashtray
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Rigid cargo cover
- Keyless Start
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Window Grid Diversity Antenna
- Carpet Floor Trim
- 150 amp alternator
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Sun/Moonroof
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
- Gasoline Fuel
- 8-Speed A/T
- 10 Speakers
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Door Mirrors
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Regular Amplifier
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
- Front And Rear Fog Lamps
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- 75 L Fuel Tank
- Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
- SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Audi Side Assist Blind Spot Sensor
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
- Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
- 92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Requires Subscription
