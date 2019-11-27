2014 Audi Q5

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Supercharged

Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

PERIMETER ALARM

Power Folding Mirrors

Cornering Lights

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

ashtray

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Rigid cargo cover

Keyless Start

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Carpet Floor Trim

150 amp alternator

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Sun/Moonroof

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Blind Spot Monitor

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Gasoline Fuel

8-Speed A/T

10 Speakers

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Door Mirrors

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Systems Monitor

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Regular Amplifier

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Audio Theft Deterrent

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Front And Rear Fog Lamps

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Generic Sun/Moonroof

75 L Fuel Tank

Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Audi Side Assist Blind Spot Sensor

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents

Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake

92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Requires Subscription

