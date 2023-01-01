Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Fiat 500

163,938 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

Contact Seller
2014 Fiat 500

2014 Fiat 500

Sport - Cruise Control, BlueTooth

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Fiat 500

Sport - Cruise Control, BlueTooth

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 9479676
  2. 9479676
  3. 9479676
  4. 9479676
  5. 9479676
  6. 9479676
  7. 9479676
  8. 9479676
  9. 9479676
  10. 9479676
  11. 9479676
  12. 9479676
  13. 9479676
  14. 9479676
  15. 9479676
  16. 9479676
  17. 9479676
  18. 9479676
  19. 9479676
  20. 9479676
  21. 9479676
  22. 9479676
  23. 9479676
  24. 9479676
  25. 9479676
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,938KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9479676
  • Stock #: TC4933B
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR5ET194632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 163,938 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 45,777 KM
$61,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 115,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 104,677 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory