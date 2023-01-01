2014 Fiat 500

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 9 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9479676

9479676 Stock #: TC4933B

TC4933B VIN: 3C3CFFBR5ET194632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 163,938 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.