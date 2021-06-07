Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

1 KM

Details Description

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 7330250
  2. 7330250
  3. 7330250
  4. 7330250
  5. 7330250
  6. 7330250
  7. 7330250
  8. 7330250
  9. 7330250
  10. 7330250
  11. 7330250
  12. 7330250
  13. 7330250
  14. 7330250
  15. 7330250
  16. 7330250
  17. 7330250
  18. 7330250
  19. 7330250
  20. 7330250
  21. 7330250
  22. 7330250
  23. 7330250
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7330250
  • Stock #: 214616A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX2EUA01151

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2014 Ford Escape SE
 1 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3
 10,740 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 11,350 KM
$79,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory