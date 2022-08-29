Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Accord

126,563 KM

Details Description

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 9146713
  2. 9146713
  3. 9146713
  4. 9146713
  5. 9146713
  6. 9146713
  7. 9146713
  8. 9146713
  9. 9146713
  10. 9146713
  11. 9146713
  12. 9146713
  13. 9146713
  14. 9146713
  15. 9146713
  16. 9146713
  17. 9146713
  18. 9146713
Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

126,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9146713
  • Stock #: PH24883B
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F85EA800100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PH24883B
  • Mileage 126,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Sensibility and practicality define the 2014 Honda Accord! Simply a great car! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the 130,000 kilometer mark! All of the premium features expected of a Honda are offered, including: lane departure warning, an overhead console, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2020 Volvo XC90 T6 I...
 43,551 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic
2009 Volvo XC90 3.2 ...
 105,294 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 M...
 43,854 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory