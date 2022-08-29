$17,990+ tax & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2014 Honda Accord
Touring
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
$17,990
- Listing ID: 9146713
- Stock #: PH24883B
- VIN: 1HGCR2F85EA800100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Sensibility and practicality define the 2014 Honda Accord! Simply a great car! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the 130,000 kilometer mark! All of the premium features expected of a Honda are offered, including: lane departure warning, an overhead console, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.