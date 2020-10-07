Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

133,354 KM

Details Description

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

Sport 2.4 Premium

Location

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

133,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6061164
  • Stock #: LH278194A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB7EG197914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Sensibility and practicality define the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport! This vehicle rocks its class with 4-cylinder efficiency and distinctive styling! Hyundai infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: power windows, a roof rack, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

