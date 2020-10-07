+ taxes & licensing
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Sensibility and practicality define the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport! This vehicle rocks its class with 4-cylinder efficiency and distinctive styling! Hyundai infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: power windows, a roof rack, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
