$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,910KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5066649
  • Stock #: TC0601A
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL6E0176541
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Steel spare wheel
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front splash guards
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • 110 amp alternator
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Tires: P205/55R16 AS
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Fuel Capacity: 60L
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed A/T
  • Sliding Rear Doors
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Wheels: 16" Alloy
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60 L Fuel Tank
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic
  • Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability -inc: clock, 4 speakers and USB and auxiliary audio input
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

