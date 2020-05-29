2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Steel spare wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

glove box

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front splash guards

Front license plate bracket

Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

110 amp alternator

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Tires: P205/55R16 AS

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Fuel Capacity: 60L

Gasoline Fuel

5-Speed A/T

Sliding Rear Doors

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Wheels: 16" Alloy

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60 L Fuel Tank

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve

Transmission: 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic

Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability -inc: clock, 4 speakers and USB and auxiliary audio input

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

