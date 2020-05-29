2014 Mazda MAZDA5

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Steel spare wheel
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Air filtration
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front splash guards
- Front license plate bracket
- Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- 110 amp alternator
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Tires: P205/55R16 AS
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Fuel Capacity: 60L
- Gasoline Fuel
- 5-Speed A/T
- Sliding Rear Doors
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Wheels: 16" Alloy
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve
- Transmission: 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic
- Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability -inc: clock, 4 speakers and USB and auxiliary audio input
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
