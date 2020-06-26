2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Menu
  • 159,544KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259830
  • Stock #: U3716
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL4E0177784
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2014 MAZDA 5 GS. Only 159000KM! One owner. Automatic transmission. 4 Cylinder gas engine. Automatic transmission. 6 Passenger seating. Dual sliding doors. Alloy wheels. General tires. Tinted privacy glass. Air conditioning system. Bluetooth. Leather steering wheel. Traction control Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

