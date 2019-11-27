Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Hybrid

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Hybrid

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

833-454-8017

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,089KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4372911
  • Stock #: 198512A
  • VIN: 5N1CR2MM5EC630187
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Keyless Start
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • CVT Transmission
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED brakelights
  • Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs)
  • 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 73 L Fuel Tank
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 5.577 Axle Ratio
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
  • Lithium Ion Traction Battery
  • Engine: 2.5L Supercharged I4
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gated floor shifter
  • Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Passenger Seat
  • Fuel Capacity: 73L
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

