2014 Nissan Pathfinder

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Supercharged
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Keyless Start
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- CVT Transmission
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- 150 amp alternator
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Gas/Electric Hybrid
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs)
- 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 73 L Fuel Tank
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- 5.577 Axle Ratio
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
- Lithium Ion Traction Battery
- Engine: 2.5L Supercharged I4
- Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gated floor shifter
- Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Passenger Seat
- Fuel Capacity: 73L
- Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.