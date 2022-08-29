Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

128,078 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited Package

2014 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited Package

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

128,078KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9146719
  • Stock #: U4019
  • VIN: JF2SJHLC6EH482607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4019
  • Mileage 128,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Come test drive this 2014 Subaru Forester! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include front fog lights, leather upholstery, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

