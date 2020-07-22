Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Prius

69,258 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

c Technology - 69000km

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Prius

c Technology - 69000km

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 5390498
  2. 5390498
  3. 5390498
  4. 5390498
  5. 5390498
  6. 5390498
  7. 5390498
  8. 5390498
  9. 5390498
  10. 5390498
  11. 5390498
  12. 5390498
  13. 5390498
  14. 5390498
  15. 5390498
  16. 5390498
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5390498
  • Stock #: U3691
  • VIN: JTDKDTB30E1570619

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

69,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # U3691
  • Mileage 69,258 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2014 Toyota Prius C Hatchback. Only 69000KM! LOW K! Toyota Hybrid synergy drive system. Keyless entry/drive. Push button start. Heated front seats. EV mode, ECO mode. Alloy wheels. Roof rails. Navigation system. Rear parking assist camera. General Altimax tires. GAS SAVER! LIKE NEW! LOADED! LOW K! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 19,236 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 31,200 KM
$15,300 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sedona SXL ...
 52,367 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory