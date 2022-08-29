2015 Chevrolet Trax

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 6 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9067759

9067759 Stock #: BC6879

BC6879 VIN: 3GNCJKSB9FL126879

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 114,625 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.