2015 Dodge Dart

SE - 25000KM!!!

2015 Dodge Dart

SE - 25000KM!!!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

  25,481KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4812219
  Stock #: U192045A
  VIN: 1C3CDFAA1FD435742
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2015 Dodge Dart SE sedan. Only 25000KM! ULTRA LOW K! One owner. NO CLAIMS! LOCAL! 4 Cylinder engine. Automatic transmission. Front wheel drive. Bluetooth with voice control. Traction control. KUMHO tires. ULTRA LOW K! JUST IN ON TRADE FOR A SUBARU! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

