2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$15,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 1 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8115226

8115226 Stock #: N3401012A

N3401012A VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR703018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour bkack

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # N3401012A

Mileage 130,132 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.