Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

46,222 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 6211809
  2. 6211809
  3. 6211809
  4. 6211809
  5. 6211809
  6. 6211809
  7. 6211809
  8. 6211809
  9. 6211809
  10. 6211809
  11. 6211809
  12. 6211809
  13. 6211809
  14. 6211809
  15. 6211809
  16. 6211809
  17. 6211809
  18. 6211809
  19. 6211809
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

46,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6211809
  • Stock #: U3799
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H76FH119395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3799
  • Mileage 46,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2015 Honda CR-V! This SUV stands out from the crowd, boasting a diverse range of features and remarkable value! All of the premium features expected of a Honda are offered, including: tilt steering wheel, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and power windows. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Chrysler 300 300S
 59,223 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Cross...
 60,515 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
1938 Dodge DODGE COL...
 67,999 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory