2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-246-9063
Take command of the road in the 2015 Honda CR-V! This SUV stands out from the crowd, boasting a diverse range of features and remarkable value! All of the premium features expected of a Honda are offered, including: tilt steering wheel, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and power windows. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
