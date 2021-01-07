Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Pilot

95,600 KM

Details Description

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Pilot

2015 Honda Pilot

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 6530499
  2. 6530499
  3. 6530499
  4. 6530499
  5. 6530499
  6. 6530499
  7. 6530499
  8. 6530499
  9. 6530499
  10. 6530499
  11. 6530499
  12. 6530499
  13. 6530499
  14. 6530499
  15. 6530499
  16. 6530499
  17. 6530499
  18. 6530499
  19. 6530499
  20. 6530499
  21. 6530499
  22. 6530499
  23. 6530499
Contact Seller

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530499
  • Stock #: U2021175
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H98FB505239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2021175
  • Mileage 95,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2015 Honda Pilot! Go anywhere versatility with roomy practicality! This model accommodates 8 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: heated front and rear seats, rear wipers, and seat memory. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 5 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 Subaru XV Cross...
 74,600 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350 Base
 158,740 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 51,212 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory