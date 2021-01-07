Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

33,760 KM

Details

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Base

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Base

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6515419
  • Stock #: U212141
  • VIN: KMHEC4A40FA132714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U212141
  • Mileage 33,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 35,000 kilometers! Top features include cruise control, a leather steering wheel, automatic temperature control, and 1-touch window functionality. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

