$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2015 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

  • 87,342KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5303558
  • Stock #: 206543A
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY9F0551504
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

With a large selection of inventory ranging from all makes and models, our high-performance sales team is committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle! Whether youre shopping for your first vehicle, looking to upgrade, or need help figuring which vehicle works for you, we can help. Call us at 604-474-4340 to book a test drive or ask us for more information.

Our dealer number is 40312 and there is a doc fee of $695

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Keyless Start
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 100 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Tires: P225/65R17 AS
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Wheels: 17" Alloy
  • 56 L Fuel Tank
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 4.624 Axle Ratio
  • Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
  • Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support and reclining front passenger seat,
  • Radio: AM/FM/HD/ETR CD Player w/6 Speakers -inc: MP3 capability, Bluetooth w/audio profile, steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, USB and auxiliary input jacks and colour display screen
  • GVWR: 1,987 kgs (4,381 lbs)
  • Fuel Capacity: 56L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

