2015 Mazda CX-5

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Keyless Start
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- 100 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Blind spot sensor
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- HD Radio
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Tires: P225/65R17 AS
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Wheels: 17" Alloy
- 56 L Fuel Tank
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 4.624 Axle Ratio
- Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
- Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support and reclining front passenger seat,
- Radio: AM/FM/HD/ETR CD Player w/6 Speakers -inc: MP3 capability, Bluetooth w/audio profile, steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, USB and auxiliary input jacks and colour display screen
- GVWR: 1,987 kgs (4,381 lbs)
- Fuel Capacity: 56L
