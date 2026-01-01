$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS, 1 Owner Local
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS, 1 Owner Local
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-854-1902
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
130,616KM
VIN 3MZBM1V79FM126370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes dealer administration fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Call Dealer
1-888-854-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-854-1902
2015 Mazda MAZDA3