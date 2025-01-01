$13,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
AWD 4dr CVT SE -Ltd Avail- 1 Owner Local
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
AWD 4dr CVT SE -Ltd Avail- 1 Owner Local
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-854-1902
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,950KM
VIN 4A4AJ3AU8FE603285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2017 Toyota Corolla iM CVT 76,891 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISADE 75,640 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD 37,250 KM $32,000 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Call Dealer
1-888-854-XXXX(click to show)
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-854-1902
2015 Mitsubishi RVR