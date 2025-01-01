Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

49,950 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4dr CVT SE -Ltd Avail- 1 Owner Local

Watch This Vehicle
12286593

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4dr CVT SE -Ltd Avail- 1 Owner Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,950KM
VIN 4A4AJ3AU8FE603285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Toyota Corolla iM CVT 76,891 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2020 Hyundai PALISADE 75,640 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD 37,250 KM $32,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-854-1902

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi RVR