JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4X4 V6. Only 73000KM! LOW K! LOCAL TRUCK! BF GOODRICH tires. Alloy wheels with TPMS. 4.0L V6 engine. 4X4 - 2WD 4HI 4LO. Air conditioning system. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Rear parking assist camera. Bluetooth. Spray in bed liner. Rear parking assist sensors. Heated front seats. Traction control. Auto dimming rear view mirror. LOADED! NICE! LOW K ! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''
