2015 Nissan Frontier

73,152 KM

Details Description

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2015 Nissan Frontier

2015 Nissan Frontier

SV 4X4 - 73000KM

2015 Nissan Frontier

SV 4X4 - 73000KM

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5563170
  Stock #: U3732A
  VIN: 1N6AD0FV4FN710460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3732A
  • Mileage 73,152 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4X4 V6. Only 73000KM! LOW K! LOCAL TRUCK! BF GOODRICH tires. Alloy wheels with TPMS. 4.0L V6 engine. 4X4 - 2WD 4HI 4LO. Air conditioning system. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Rear parking assist camera. Bluetooth. Spray in bed liner. Rear parking assist sensors. Heated front seats. Traction control. Auto dimming rear view mirror. LOADED! NICE! LOW K ! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

