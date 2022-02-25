Menu
2015 Nissan Murano

100,268 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

Platinum w/navi, No Accident

2015 Nissan Murano

Platinum w/navi, No Accident

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,268KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8288460
  • Stock #: NU293783A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6FN247245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NU293783A
  • Mileage 100,268 KM

Vehicle Description

This fully loaded 2015 Nissan Murano is in mint condition with low km just under 100,500km! The vehicle is equipped with 3.5L V6 engine and comes standard with navigation, leather seats, sunroof, backup camera, memory seats, heated seats/steering wheel, and much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles come with our OWNER PROTECTION PLAN for your peace of mind! This will include a 30 day power train guarantee, Car Proof vehicle history report, Detailed cosmetic reconditioning, comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, 14 day owner exchange program (subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details) AND a lien free guarantee. You will also receive lube, oil and filter service for ONLY $9.95 within 6 months of purchase or 6000 KM, PLUS complimentary Oil and Filter service and a Comprehensive Inspection after 12 months or 20,000 KM following purchase. Purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle has never been better CALL TODAY! 1-888-854-1902 or locally at 888-854-1902 DL#30242 FINANCING AVAILABLE. ***Good Credit Bad Credit All Welcome*** Price does not include $495.00 Documentation fee, dealership fee and taxes

