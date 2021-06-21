+ taxes & licensing
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Nissan Rogue! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include a split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, rear wipers, and power windows. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
