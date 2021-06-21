2015 Nissan Rogue

$15,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 7 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7347026

7347026 Stock #: M8352397A

M8352397A VIN: 5N1AT2MV3FC763873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # M8352397A

Mileage 128,781 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.