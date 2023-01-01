Menu
2015 RAM 1500

112,121 KM

Details Description

$25,990

ST

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

112,121KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10437075
  • Stock #: RH205852B
  • VIN: 1C6RR6FT2FS559829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2015 Ram 1500!

Pure practicality in a stylish package. This 4 door, 6 passenger truck still has less than 120,000 kilometers! Top features include air conditioning, a front bench seat, heated door mirrors, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

