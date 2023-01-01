$25,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-246-9063
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-246-9063
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
112,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10437075
- Stock #: RH205852B
- VIN: 1C6RR6FT2FS559829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RH205852B
- Mileage 112,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Pure practicality in a stylish package. This 4 door, 6 passenger truck still has less than 120,000 kilometers! Top features include air conditioning, a front bench seat, heated door mirrors, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.
Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4