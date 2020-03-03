2015 RAM 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Halogen Quad Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Goodyear Brand Tires

Steel spare wheel Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

8 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Seating Split Bench Seat Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

glove box

Manual air conditioning Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Tip Start

160 Amp Alternator

Stainless steel exhaust

Fixed rear window

HD shock absorbers

Black door handles

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Centre Hub

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Rear-wheel drive

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Light tinted glass

Conventional Spare Tire

Gasoline Fuel

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

Delete Spray In Bedliner

Delayed Accessory Power

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Manual 1st Row Windows

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Radio w/Clock

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

98.4 L Fuel Tank

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock

Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Front armrest w/cupholders

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer

Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents

1610# Maximum Payload

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

GVWR: 2,880 kgs (6,350 lbs)

Fuel Capacity: 98.4L

Full Floor Covering

