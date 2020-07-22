+ taxes & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-246-9063
+ taxes & licensing
JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2015 Subaru Outback lIMITED AWD. Only 86000KM! LOW K! ONE OWNER! 2.5I 4 CYLINDER boxer engine. Symmetrical all wheel drive. Automatic transmission. HARMAN/KARDON premium sound system. Xenon headlamps. Front fog lamps. Power glass sunroof. Rear parking assist camera. Power tailgate. Blind spot warning system. Heated front and rear seats. NAVIGATION system. Power parking brake. Traction control. Alloy wheels. LOADED! NICE! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4