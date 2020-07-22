Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

86,765 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Pkg - 86000KM

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Pkg - 86000KM

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

86,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5563176
  • Stock #: U2020269
  • VIN: 4S4BSCLC7F3236609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,765 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2015 Subaru Outback lIMITED AWD. Only 86000KM! LOW K! ONE OWNER! 2.5I 4 CYLINDER boxer engine. Symmetrical all wheel drive. Automatic transmission. HARMAN/KARDON premium sound system. Xenon headlamps. Front fog lamps. Power glass sunroof. Rear parking assist camera. Power tailgate. Blind spot warning system. Heated front and rear seats. NAVIGATION system. Power parking brake. Traction control. Alloy wheels. LOADED! NICE! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

