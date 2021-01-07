+ taxes & licensing
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Climb inside the 2015 Volkswagen Golf! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding choice! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback still has fewer than 30,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Volkswagen are offered, including: front dual-zone air conditioning, telescoping steering wheel, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
