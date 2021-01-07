Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

27,986 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Highline

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 6530502
  2. 6530502
  3. 6530502
  4. 6530502
  5. 6530502
  6. 6530502
  7. 6530502
  8. 6530502
  9. 6530502
  10. 6530502
  11. 6530502
  12. 6530502
  13. 6530502
  14. 6530502
  15. 6530502
  16. 6530502
  17. 6530502
  18. 6530502
  19. 6530502
  20. 6530502
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,986KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530502
  • Stock #: U212140
  • VIN: 3VW217AU0FM026536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U212140
  • Mileage 27,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside the 2015 Volkswagen Golf! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding choice! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback still has fewer than 30,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Volkswagen are offered, including: front dual-zone air conditioning, telescoping steering wheel, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 Subaru XV Cross...
 74,600 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350 Base
 158,740 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 51,212 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory