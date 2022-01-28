2015 Volkswagen Passat

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 0 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8269629

8269629 Stock #: TC3049

TC3049 VIN: 1VWBS7A32FC083049

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 52,005 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.