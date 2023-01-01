Menu
2016 BMW X5

185,400 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35d

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9838544
  • Stock #: 235309C
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C5XG0N15291

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 235309C
  • Mileage 185,400 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.


