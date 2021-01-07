Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

91,971 KM

Details Description

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

91,971KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6440374
  • Stock #: BC39675
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR139675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 91,971 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

