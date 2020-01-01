Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat FX-4

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat FX-4

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 4475325
  2. 4475325
  3. 4475325
  4. 4475325
  5. 4475325
  6. 4475325
  7. 4475325
  8. 4475325
  9. 4475325
  10. 4475325
  11. 4475325
  12. 4475325
  13. 4475325
  14. 4475325
  15. 4475325
  16. 4475325
  17. 4475325
  18. 4475325
  19. 4475325
  20. 4475325
  21. 4475325
  22. 4475325
  23. 4475325
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,457KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4475325
  • Stock #: TC8134
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1GFC88134
Exterior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This fully loaded Super Crew 4x4 is a local B.C. truck with no accidents. Very well equipped with Navigation, heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, back up camera, All the power options and much more. Fully inspected and ready for a new home

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Fixed antenna
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • glove box
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Analog Display
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • SHADOW BLACK
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Fuel Capacity: 87.1L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2017 Cadillac CTS -V...
 27,914 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL
 17,302 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Transit Co...
 92,094 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Send A Message