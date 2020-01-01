This fully loaded Super Crew 4x4 is a local B.C. truck with no accidents. Very well equipped with Navigation, heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, back up camera, All the power options and much more. Fully inspected and ready for a new home
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Fixed antenna
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- V6 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Exterior
-
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Seating
-
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Additional Features
-
- Turbocharged
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Electronic Transfer Case
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Analog Display
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 136.3 L Fuel Tank
- 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Aluminum Panels
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- SHADOW BLACK
- Driver Restriction Features
- Fuel Capacity: 87.1L
