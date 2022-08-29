$31,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 6 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9045139

9045139 Stock #: TC1978B

TC1978B VIN: 1FTEW1EF5GKF23861

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 129,640 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.