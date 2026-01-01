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Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

2016 Honda Civic

74,145 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT EX-T, Low KM I Mint Condition I

Watch This Vehicle
14116918

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT EX-T, Low KM I Mint Condition I

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
74,145KM
VIN 2HGFC1F42GH104739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

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1-888-854-1902

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$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2016 Honda Civic