2016 Honda Civic

86,556 KM

Details

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX - 86000KM

2016 Honda Civic

EX - 86000KM

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

86,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5563167
  • Stock #: U1920137
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F70GH030060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U1920137
  • Mileage 86,556 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2016 Honda Civic EX Sedan. Only 86000KM! LOW K! ONE OWNER. Honda earth dreams 4 cylinder gas engine. Automatic transmission. Front wheel drive. Power glass sunroof. Rear parking assist camera. Honda smart key. Keyless entry/drive. Push button start. Alloy wheels. ECON drive mode. Traction control. Power parking brake. Rain deflectors. Tinted privacy glass. All weather floor mats. Side view camera. LOADED! LOW K! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

