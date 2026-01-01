$14,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mazda CX-3
AWD 4dr GS l Low KM l Mint Condition l Local l
2016 Mazda CX-3
AWD 4dr GS l Low KM l Mint Condition l Local l
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-854-1902
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
140,800KM
VIN JM1DKBC73G0102001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Call Dealer
1-888-854-XXXX(click to show)
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-854-1902
2016 Mazda CX-3