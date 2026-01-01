Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

2016 Mazda CX-3

140,800 KM

Details Description

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD 4dr GS l Low KM l Mint Condition l Local l

Watch This Vehicle
14173609

2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD 4dr GS l Low KM l Mint Condition l Local l

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
140,800KM
VIN JM1DKBC73G0102001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ES CVT/ Low Kilometers/ No Accidents for sale in Vancouver, BC
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ES CVT/ Low Kilometers/ No Accidents 12,886 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD/ Very Low Kilometers for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD/ Very Low Kilometers 21,815 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr 155,912 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-854-1902

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2016 Mazda CX-3