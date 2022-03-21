Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

123,685 KM

Details Description

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

123,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8808902
  • Stock #: N3191069C
  • VIN: JM3KE2BY5G0830256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N3191069C
  • Mileage 123,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an amazing value? Introducing the 2016 Mazda Mazda CX-5! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding midsize SUV! All of the premium features expected of a Mazda are offered, including: power door mirrors, an overhead console, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

