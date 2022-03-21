$17,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
$17,990
- Listing ID: 8808902
- Stock #: N3191069C
- VIN: JM3KE2BY5G0830256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an amazing value? Introducing the 2016 Mazda Mazda CX-5! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding midsize SUV! All of the premium features expected of a Mazda are offered, including: power door mirrors, an overhead console, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
