2016 Mazda MAZDA3

49,588 KM

Details Description

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS w/Navi, Low KM, Local

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS w/Navi, Low KM, Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

49,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8949376
  • Stock #: 2561
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L74GM322771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2561
  • Mileage 49,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! This 2016 Mazda 3 is in mint condition and it has not hit 50,000km yet! The hatchback come standard with leather upholstery, navigation, sunroof, heated front seats, Bluetooth, A/C, push button ignition, keyless entry and much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles come with our OWNER PROTECTION PLAN for your peace of mind! This will include a 30 day power train guarantee, Car Proof vehicle history report, Detailed cosmetic reconditioning, comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, 14 day owner exchange program (subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details) AND a lien free guarantee. You will also receive lube, oil and filter service for ONLY $9.95 within 6 months of purchase or 6000 KM, PLUS complimentary Oil and Filter service and a Comprehensive Inspection after 12 months or 20,000 KM following purchase. Purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle has never been better CALL TODAY! 1-888-854-1902 or locally at 888-854-1902 FINANCING AVAILABLE. ***Good Credit Bad Credit All Welcome***

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

