2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes First Aid Kit Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Window grid antenna Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Cargo shade Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ashtray Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder 115 amp alternator 8 speakers Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Knee Air Bag A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Forward Collision Warning Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Bluetooth Connection LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Fuel Capacity: 50L Gasoline Fuel 7-Speed A/T Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 50 L Fuel Tank Comfort Ride Suspension FOB Controls -inc: Windows Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Audio Theft Deterrent Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 4.60 Axle Ratio 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Streaming Audio Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual driver and passenger seat w/10-way adjustment Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Transmission: Double Clutch Automatic 7G-DCT -inc: steering wheel paddle shifters Leather Gear Shifter Material Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

