2016 MINI 5 Door

151,395 KM

Details Description

$16,990

$16,990

Cooper

Cooper

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

$16,990

151,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10437054
  • Stock #: RH219247A
  • VIN: WMWXU1C52G2D08785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RH219247A
  • Mileage 151,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 MINI Hardtop 4 Door!

This vehicle delivers the thrill of sport-oriented motoring in a value-oriented package. Prepare to be impressed! The following features are included: speed sensitive wipers, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and an efficient 3 cylinder engine.

We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

