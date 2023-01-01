$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-246-9063
2016 MINI 5 Door
2016 MINI 5 Door
Cooper
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-246-9063
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
151,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10437054
- Stock #: RH219247A
- VIN: WMWXU1C52G2D08785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RH219247A
- Mileage 151,395 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle delivers the thrill of sport-oriented motoring in a value-oriented package. Prepare to be impressed! The following features are included: speed sensitive wipers, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and an efficient 3 cylinder engine.
We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4