2016 Nissan Leaf

$19,800 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 5 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8121205

8121205 Stock #: NU059907A

NU059907A VIN: 1N4BZ0CPXGC315202

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # NU059907A

Mileage 86,511 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.