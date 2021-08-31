2016 Nissan Sentra

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 1 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7681627

7681627 Stock #: 216860B

216860B VIN: 3N1AB7AP6GL657310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 77,115 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.