$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2016 Subaru Forester

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i AWD - 69000KM.

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i AWD - 69000KM.

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,540KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5176265
  • Stock #: U3697
  • VIN: JF2SJCBC5GH526880
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2016 Subaru Forester AWD. Only 69000KM! Symmetrical all wheel drive. Boxer 4 cylinder engine. Heated front seats. Rear parking assist camera. X MODE. Bluetooth. Traction control. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Anti lock braking system. Steel wheels with YOKOHAMA tires. Driver information display. Tinted privacy glass. NICE! Like-NEW! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

