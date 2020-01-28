2016 Subaru Outback

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

CVT Transmission

Body-colored door handles

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Blind spot sensor

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

110 amp alternator

A/T

Side impact beams

4.111 Axle Ratio

Fade-to-off interior lighting

HD Radio

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Blind Spot Monitor

Gasoline Fuel

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

3 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Cross-Traffic Alert

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Grille w/Chrome Bar

Black Bodyside Cladding

18.5 Gal. Fuel Tank

Front Center Armrest w/Storage and Rear Center Armrest

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat

Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Aha Selective Service Internet Access

Tires: P225/60R18 100H All Season

Smart Device Integration

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Rear Collision Warning

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Passenger Seat

Fuel Capacity: 18.5gal

Requires Subscription

Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy w/Machine Finish -inc: Dark Gray, dark gray aluminum alloy center cap w/Subaru 6 star logo

Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: height and tilt adjustable head restraints, whiplash protection, driver 10-way power (includes power lumbar), passenger 4-way power, driver two position memory and seatback pocket

Vehicle Information Display -inc: average vehicle speed, fuel economy: current and average fuel economy a and b and distance to empty, fuel economy: evaluation information, journey travel time and distance, rear cross traffic alert, rear-vision camera,...

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Active Valve Control System (AVCS), Variable Valve Timing and Electronic Throttle Control (ETC)

GVWR: 4,585 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.