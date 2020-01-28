Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,955KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4614054
  • Stock #: BCP2488A
  • VIN: 4S4BSCNC7G3336417
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • CVT Transmission
  • Body-colored door handles
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • 110 amp alternator
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • 4.111 Axle Ratio
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • HD Radio
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • 18.5 Gal. Fuel Tank
  • Front Center Armrest w/Storage and Rear Center Armrest
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
  • Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Aha Selective Service Internet Access
  • Tires: P225/60R18 100H All Season
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • 490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Passenger Seat
  • Fuel Capacity: 18.5gal
  • Requires Subscription
  • Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy w/Machine Finish -inc: Dark Gray, dark gray aluminum alloy center cap w/Subaru 6 star logo
  • Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: height and tilt adjustable head restraints, whiplash protection, driver 10-way power (includes power lumbar), passenger 4-way power, driver two position memory and seatback pocket
  • Vehicle Information Display -inc: average vehicle speed, fuel economy: current and average fuel economy a and b and distance to empty, fuel economy: evaluation information, journey travel time and distance, rear cross traffic alert, rear-vision camera,...
  • Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Active Valve Control System (AVCS), Variable Valve Timing and Electronic Throttle Control (ETC)
  • GVWR: 4,585 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message