2016 Subaru Outback

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Roof Rack
- Daytime Running Lights
- Luggage Rack
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- CVT Transmission
- Body-colored door handles
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Blind spot sensor
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- 110 amp alternator
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- 4.111 Axle Ratio
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- HD Radio
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Gasoline Fuel
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Valet Function
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Grille w/Chrome Bar
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- 18.5 Gal. Fuel Tank
- Front Center Armrest w/Storage and Rear Center Armrest
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
- Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Aha Selective Service Internet Access
- Tires: P225/60R18 100H All Season
- Smart Device Integration
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Rear Collision Warning
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- 490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Passenger Seat
- Fuel Capacity: 18.5gal
- Requires Subscription
- Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy w/Machine Finish -inc: Dark Gray, dark gray aluminum alloy center cap w/Subaru 6 star logo
- Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: height and tilt adjustable head restraints, whiplash protection, driver 10-way power (includes power lumbar), passenger 4-way power, driver two position memory and seatback pocket
- Vehicle Information Display -inc: average vehicle speed, fuel economy: current and average fuel economy a and b and distance to empty, fuel economy: evaluation information, journey travel time and distance, rear cross traffic alert, rear-vision camera,...
- Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Active Valve Control System (AVCS), Variable Valve Timing and Electronic Throttle Control (ETC)
- GVWR: 4,585 lbs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.