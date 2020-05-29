+ taxes & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-246-9063
+ taxes & licensing
JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2016 Subaru Outback LIMITED 2.5I AWD. EYESIGHT technology. Blind spot warning. Only 91000KM! One owner! Service history. NO COLLISIONS! Limited package. Xenon headlamps. HARMAN KARDON premium sound. Rear parking assist camera. Power tailgate. Front fog lamp. Subaru NAVIGATION system. MICHELIN tires. Alloy wheels. Keyless entry/drive. Push button start. Auto dimming rear view mirror. Homelink garage link. Heated front seats. Heated rear seats. Remote vehicle start. LIKE NEW! MINT! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4